Taiwan cannot be beaten by fake news and cyberbullying: President

Tsai Ing-wen calls on the people of Taiwan to go to the polls in defense of democracy

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/11/15 17:41
Tsai Ing-wen (Image from Tsai Ing-wen's Facebook)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) called the people of Taiwan to take part in the upcoming local elections on Nov. 24 and to vote to defend democracy.

Tsai said Taiwan faces two forces that are trying to suppress Taiwan’s democracy: fake news and cyberbullying, in a Facebook post on Nov. 14.

In regards to fake news, Tsai gave recent examples of misrepresentations made online to serve political purposes, and added some people are inclined to believe false information if it is said out loud.

Tsai resolved that Taiwan will not let this sort of tactic win.

In regards to cyberbullying, Tsai said this was being used to suppress Taiwan’s democracy and make Taiwanese scared. Tsai added that Taiwanese people will not be cowered by this.

Tsai called on the people of Taiwan to use their ballots to show those working against Taiwanese democracy that their efforts are in vain, and urged the people to vote in defense of democracy.

According to a report by the U.S. government’s United States-China Economic and Security Review Commission published on Nov. 14 , China is using the internet, fake news, and social media to undermine Taiwanese democracy and the Tsai administration.

On Nov. 14, Tsai attended the grand opening of the National Communications and Cyber Security Center, which will bolster Taiwan's efforts in information security management and collaboration with international partners in cyber security. 
Tsai Ing-wen
Local election
Fake news
Cyber bullying
China cyberattacks

