BEIJING (AP) — China's Commerce Ministry says high-level trade talks between Beijing and Washington have resumed.

A ministry spokesman, Gao Feng, said Thursday the two sides are "maintaining close contact" following a Nov. 1 phone call between President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump.

The two sides have raised tariffs on billions of dollars of each other's goods in a dispute over Beijing's technology policy.

Gao said: "High-level contacts between the two sides on economics and trade have resumed following the Nov. 1 conversation between the Chinese and American heads of state."

Gao gave no details of the talks or of which officials were conducting them.

Xi and Trump are due to meet this month at a gathering of the Group of 20 major economies in Argentina.