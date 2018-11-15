TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Visitors arriving in Taiwan are warned against attempting to bring poppy seeds into the country, as they are a contraband product subject to seizure by customs officials, possibly incurring criminal liability.

A number of cases involving confiscation of the contraband item at immigration checkpoints in Taiwan have been reported recently, calling to attention the lack of knowledge among both local residents and international tourists that poppy seeds are classified as category 2 narcotics in Taiwan, stipulated by the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act (毒品危害防制條例), said the Taipei division of the Customs Administration.

Some violators, despite having declared poppy seed products at customs, still had the item impounded and could face legal action, stressed Taipei Customs officials, adding that online purchase of the seed is also illegal and could be deemed as smuggling.

Poppy seeds, widely used as an ingredient in pastry and dishes or pressed to make poppy-seed oil in some countries, are available in supermarkets. The plant, however, contains small amount of opium alkaloids, which when consumed could lead to a false positive result in a drug test.