TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – China is using fake news and social media to try and create a “fake civil society” to subvert Taiwan’s democracy, the United States-China Economic and Security Review Commission said in its latest annual report published Wednesday.

The body, which is mandated by the U.S. Congress to report on national security implications of U.S.-China economic relations, was quoting Peter Mattis, a research fellow at the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation.

The annual report quoted experts saying the scope and sophistication of Chinese operations in Taiwan were expanding and being upgraded in order to undermine democracy as well as the administration of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), the Central News Agency reported.

The communist country was using social media to spread fake news and targeting about 10 constituencies, including opposition political parties and retired generals, to strengthen contacts and undermine Taiwan’s government, the commission report noted.

The publication of the report came as Tsai attended the inauguration of a National Communications and Cyber Security Center Thursday.