LAS VEGAS (AP) — Cody Eakin scored twice, Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for his third shutout of the season, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-0 Wednesday night.

Alex Tuch and Nick Holden each had a goal and an assist, Tomas Hyka also scored and Max Pacioretty added two assists to help the Golden Knights matched their season-high scoring total. Fleury got his 412th career victory, moving into a tie with four others for 24th all-time.

John Gibson started for Anaheim and made gave up three goals on 12 shots before being pulled at 7:19 of the second period. Ryan Miller came on and stopped 11 of the 13 shots he faced.

The Ducks came into their second meeting with Vegas this season after limiting opponents to two goals or fewer in 10 games, but couldn't keep the Golden Knights' second line in check as Tuch, Eakin and Pacioretty each had two points.

Tuch got things started when he grabbed a rebound and popped it past Gibson late in the first period. Tuch has a point in his last four games, and in seven of the 11 games he's played in after missing the first eight games.

Vegas went up 2-0 just 25 seconds into the second, when Tuch fed Eakin, who sniped Gibson with a wrist shot above the glove.

Holden was credited with the next goal after his shot from the point caromed off the end board and into the crease, where Ducks center Adam Henrique accidentally put the puck past Gibson, who was pulled immediately afterward.

But the red-hot Eakin skated in on a breakaway and scored his seventh of the season with a backhand over Miller's glove two minutes later, making it 4-0. Eakin, whose career high is 19 goals, is on pace to score 38 goals.

Hyka got his first goal of the season when he skated in from the left wing and beat Miller stick side.

NOTES: In recognition of Military Appreciation Night, 92-year-old Edward Hall, the last survivor in Southern Nevada from the attack on Pearl Harbor during World War II, dropped the ceremonial first puck. ... Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler, who was struck in the face with a puck on Monday night versus Nashville, has a complex right facial fracture involving the orbital bone, cheekbone and upper jaw bone, per a CT scan. Fowler will have surgery Friday, after which his expected absence will be known and announced. ... Gibson remains one victory shy of 100 career NHL wins. ... Anaheim has successfully killed 23 of its last 26 opponent power-play opportunities.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Host Toronto on Friday

Golden Knights: Hosts St. Louis on Friday

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports