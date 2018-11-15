  1. Home
  2. Society

Reciprocal visa waiver between Taiwan and Marshall Islands to start Nov. 19

President Tsai Ing-wen pledged to offer visa-free treatments to all six Pacific allies last year

By Teng Pei-ju,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/11/15 15:20
The Marshall Islands (Source: CNA)

The Marshall Islands (Source: CNA)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Starting next Monday, Nov. 19, Taiwanese and Marshallese people can travel to one another’s country without needing to apply for a visa, announced Taiwan’s foreign ministry on Thursday.

Based on the principle of reciprocity, the Taiwanese government and the authorities of the Marshall Islands have reached a mutual agreement on a 90-day visa-waiver program, according to the ministry.

The visa waivers will be in place starting Nov. 19, and the e-Visa that Marshallese people are required to obtain to enter Taiwan will be revoked simultaneously.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) pledged to offer visa-free treatment to the six Pacific nations with whom Taiwan currently has diplomatic relations, during her visitations in the south Pacific last October. The measure is meant to increase interactions and exchanges between Taiwan and the Pacific island states, said the ministry. 

The Marshall Islands is the third Pacific ally granted visa waivers by the Taiwanese government, following Nauru and Tuvalu. 

The ministry said visa-free programs will soon be launched in Kiribati, Palau, and the Solomon Islands after the administrative procedures are completed. 
Tsai Ing-wen
MOFA
visa waiver
Pacific allies

RELATED ARTICLES

Thailand to waive visa fees for Taiwanese visitors tomorrow
Thailand to waive visa fees for Taiwanese visitors tomorrow
2018/11/14 11:03
Taiwan to donate US$700,000 to APEC
Taiwan to donate US$700,000 to APEC
2018/11/13 20:15
President Tsai promises more resources to nurture cyber security experts in Taiwan
President Tsai promises more resources to nurture cyber security experts in Taiwan
2018/11/13 16:27
Taiwan a 'super innovator' and global talent pool: President Tsai
Taiwan a 'super innovator' and global talent pool: President Tsai
2018/11/13 11:51
Taiwan an indispensable part of world supply chain: APEC envoy Morris Chang
Taiwan an indispensable part of world supply chain: APEC envoy Morris Chang
2018/11/12 14:28