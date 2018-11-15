TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Starting next Monday, Nov. 19, Taiwanese and Marshallese people can travel to one another’s country without needing to apply for a visa, announced Taiwan’s foreign ministry on Thursday.

Based on the principle of reciprocity, the Taiwanese government and the authorities of the Marshall Islands have reached a mutual agreement on a 90-day visa-waiver program, according to the ministry.

The visa waivers will be in place starting Nov. 19, and the e-Visa that Marshallese people are required to obtain to enter Taiwan will be revoked simultaneously.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) pledged to offer visa-free treatment to the six Pacific nations with whom Taiwan currently has diplomatic relations, during her visitations in the south Pacific last October. The measure is meant to increase interactions and exchanges between Taiwan and the Pacific island states, said the ministry.

The Marshall Islands is the third Pacific ally granted visa waivers by the Taiwanese government, following Nauru and Tuvalu.

The ministry said visa-free programs will soon be launched in Kiribati, Palau, and the Solomon Islands after the administrative procedures are completed.