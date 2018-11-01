TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) shared the spotlight with United States President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) on a Papua New Guinean poster, even though she will not attend the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit due to pressure from Beijing.

The annual leaders’ meeting in the capital of Port Moresby on November 17-18 has attracted worldwide attention, but as usual Chinese opposition to the presence of a Taiwanese president has led to Tsai picking Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) founder Morris Chang (張忠謀) to represent her.

Nevertheless, that has not stopped the media in the poor country from printing pictures of President Tsai. The latest example was The Mell Review, a magazine which distributed posters showing a large photo of Papua New Guinean Prime Minister Peter O’Neill, followed by smaller pictures of 10 other leaders, including Trump, Xi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and in eighth position, Tsai.

Trump will not attend the summit either, sending Vice President Mike Pence, while Putin will be represented by Prime Minister Dmitri Medvedev.

On Wednesday, the newspaper The National had also used a picture of Tsai to represent Taiwan in its full list of APEC leaders, the Central News Agency reported. In addition, the same paper had erroneously attributed a picture of Xi to the “embassy of the Republic of China,” which is Taiwan’s official name.