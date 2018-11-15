  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/11/15 14:10
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 12 3 .800
Boston 8 6 .571
Philadelphia 9 7 .563
Brooklyn 6 9 .400 6
New York 4 11 .267 8
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Charlotte 7 7 .500
Orlando 7 8 .467 ½
Miami 6 8 .429 1
Washington 5 9 .357 2
Atlanta 3 11 .214 4
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 10 4 .714
Indiana 8 6 .571 2
Detroit 7 6 .538
Chicago 4 11 .267
Cleveland 2 12 .143 8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 8 5 .615
San Antonio 7 6 .538 1
New Orleans 7 7 .500
Houston 6 7 .462 2
Dallas 6 8 .429
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 10 4 .714
Denver 9 5 .643 1
Oklahoma City 9 5 .643 1
Utah 7 7 .500 3
Minnesota 6 9 .400
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Golden State 12 3 .800
L.A. Clippers 8 5 .615 3
L.A. Lakers 8 6 .571
Sacramento 8 6 .571
Phoenix 3 11 .214

___

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 113, Charlotte 89

Houston 109, Denver 99

Golden State 110, Atlanta 103

Wednesday's Games

Orlando 111, Philadelphia 106

Washington 119, Cleveland 95

Boston 111, Chicago 82

Detroit 106, Toronto 104

Miami 120, Brooklyn 107

Memphis 116, Milwaukee 113

Minnesota 107, New Orleans 100

Oklahoma City 128, New York 103

Dallas 118, Utah 68

Phoenix 116, San Antonio 96

L.A. Lakers 126, Portland 117

Thursday's Games

Golden State at Houston, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Denver, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Brooklyn at Washington, 7 p.m.

Miami at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

Utah at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New York at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

L.A. Clippers at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Denver at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Utah at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 9 p.m.