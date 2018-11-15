All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Toronto 12 3 .800 — Boston 8 6 .571 3½ Philadelphia 9 7 .563 3½ Brooklyn 6 9 .400 6 New York 4 11 .267 8 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Charlotte 7 7 .500 — Orlando 7 8 .467 ½ Miami 6 8 .429 1 Washington 5 9 .357 2 Atlanta 3 11 .214 4 Central Division W L Pct GB Milwaukee 10 4 .714 — Indiana 8 6 .571 2 Detroit 7 6 .538 2½ Chicago 4 11 .267 6½ Cleveland 2 12 .143 8 WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB Memphis 8 5 .615 — San Antonio 7 6 .538 1 New Orleans 7 7 .500 1½ Houston 6 7 .462 2 Dallas 6 8 .429 2½ Northwest Division W L Pct GB Portland 10 4 .714 — Denver 9 5 .643 1 Oklahoma City 9 5 .643 1 Utah 7 7 .500 3 Minnesota 6 9 .400 4½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Golden State 12 3 .800 — L.A. Clippers 8 5 .615 3 L.A. Lakers 8 6 .571 3½ Sacramento 8 6 .571 3½ Phoenix 3 11 .214 8½

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 113, Charlotte 89

Houston 109, Denver 99

Golden State 110, Atlanta 103

Wednesday's Games

Orlando 111, Philadelphia 106

Washington 119, Cleveland 95

Boston 111, Chicago 82

Detroit 106, Toronto 104

Miami 120, Brooklyn 107

Memphis 116, Milwaukee 113

Minnesota 107, New Orleans 100

Oklahoma City 128, New York 103

Dallas 118, Utah 68

Phoenix 116, San Antonio 96

L.A. Lakers 126, Portland 117

Thursday's Games

Golden State at Houston, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Denver, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Brooklyn at Washington, 7 p.m.

Miami at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

Utah at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New York at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

L.A. Clippers at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Denver at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Utah at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 9 p.m.