|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|18
|12
|5
|1
|25
|64
|50
|Toronto
|18
|12
|6
|0
|24
|63
|47
|Buffalo
|18
|10
|6
|2
|22
|55
|53
|Boston
|18
|10
|6
|2
|22
|56
|47
|Montreal
|18
|9
|6
|3
|21
|60
|61
|Detroit
|18
|8
|8
|2
|18
|53
|61
|Florida
|15
|7
|5
|3
|17
|49
|46
|Ottawa
|18
|7
|8
|3
|17
|62
|76
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Columbus
|18
|10
|6
|2
|22
|58
|59
|N.Y. Islanders
|17
|9
|6
|2
|20
|54
|44
|N.Y. Rangers
|18
|9
|7
|2
|20
|52
|55
|Philadelphia
|18
|9
|8
|1
|19
|58
|62
|Washington
|18
|8
|7
|3
|19
|60
|61
|Carolina
|18
|8
|7
|3
|19
|50
|54
|Pittsburgh
|16
|7
|6
|3
|17
|53
|51
|New Jersey
|16
|7
|8
|1
|15
|49
|56
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|18
|13
|4
|1
|27
|61
|42
|Minnesota
|18
|11
|5
|2
|24
|56
|49
|Winnipeg
|17
|11
|5
|1
|23
|54
|43
|Colorado
|18
|9
|6
|3
|21
|65
|53
|Dallas
|18
|9
|7
|2
|20
|51
|50
|Chicago
|19
|7
|8
|4
|18
|52
|67
|St. Louis
|16
|6
|7
|3
|15
|52
|52
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|19
|10
|6
|3
|23
|61
|59
|Vancouver
|20
|10
|8
|2
|22
|63
|69
|Calgary
|18
|10
|7
|1
|21
|56
|56
|Edmonton
|18
|9
|8
|1
|19
|52
|56
|Anaheim
|20
|8
|9
|3
|19
|44
|59
|Arizona
|17
|8
|8
|1
|17
|46
|45
|Vegas
|19
|8
|10
|1
|17
|49
|54
|Los Angeles
|17
|5
|11
|1
|11
|34
|55
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Tuesday's Games
New Jersey 4, Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Islanders 5, Vancouver 2
Florida 2, Philadelphia 1
Buffalo 2, Tampa Bay 1
Detroit 6, Arizona 1
Washington 5, Minnesota 2
Edmonton 6, Montreal 2
Toronto 5, Los Angeles 1
San Jose 5, Nashville 4
|Wednesday's Games
Winnipeg 3, Washington 1
Chicago 1, St. Louis 0
Colorado 6, Boston 3
Vegas 5, Anaheim 0
|Thursday's Games
Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Toronto at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Boston at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Detroit at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Vancouver, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.