Thousands gather outside theater to hear Berlin Philharmonic in southern Taiwan

15,000 people watch Berlin Philharmonic performance outside National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/11/15 14:31
Thousands watch Berlin Philharmonic outside theater. (Image from The Management of New Arts)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Berlin Philharmonic orchestra played to a sold-out crowd at the new National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts, also known as Weiwuying (衛武營) on Nov. 14, with public interest so great that the performance was projected on screens outside the venue where 15,000 spectators looked on, reported CNA.

The Berlin Philharmonic was the first international performance at the arts center, after it was opened by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Oct. 13.

The performance included works by Leonard Bernstein and Gustav Mahler, which for the first time gave a Taiwanese audience the opportunity to view the Berlin Philharmonic from all angles.

Weiwuying’s 1,981 seat concert hall boasts a unique “vineyard” design, which allows every seat to enjoy optimal sound quality, according to the center’s website. The seats are arranged around the stage, offering a new dynamic between performers and audience.


Berlin Philharmonic practicing at Weiwuying. (CNA image)

This trip was the Berlin Philharmonic’s fifth visit to Taiwan since 2005, and the first time that the orchestra was led by Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel.

After the performance, Dudamel told CNA that the venue is like a new instrument with a fantastic audience, and he hopes to return soon.

The performance rounds out the orchestra’s tour of Taiwan, after they performed twice in Taipei earlier this month.

The performance was also broadcast live at the Pingtung Performing Arts Center, on Chunghwa Telecom’s MOD service, and on the Berlin Philharmonic’s online platform.

Berlin Philharmonic in concert. (Image from The Management of New Arts)
