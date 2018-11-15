TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – With the completion of railway track elevation for Taichung Railway Station, a cultural park will be created at the site celebrating the railway culture of the city in central Taiwan featuring a new railway hotel and exhibition of two steam locomotives of historical importance.

According to Taichung Mayor Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍), the railway is the lifeline of Taichung over the course of urban development. The Taichung Railway Station boasts a new state-of-the-art station, while managing to preserve the structure of the old station designated as a national historical monument, as well as the station relics built during the Japanese rule that had been buried underground – making it the only rail transport facility in Taiwan that houses stations spanning three generations in a single site.

As part of the “Taichung Grand Station” (台中大車站) initiative, the park will involve the renovation of the old and the new stations, the No. 20 warehouse, the staff dormitory of Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA), and other buildings in the area.

Two steam locomotives will be put on view in the cultural park, which will also see the construction of a rail-themed hotel allowing enthusiasts to appreciate the city’s old and new railway appeal by spending a night in the station.

The railway station invigoration project, to be implemented by Te Chang Construction Co. (德昌營造) at a budget of NT$3.1 billion (US$99.6 million), is expected to create a new landmark and drive tourist momentum for Taichung, the city government reckoned.

Taichung Railway Station Square (Photo/Taichung City Government)