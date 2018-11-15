SYDNEY (AP) — Anirban Lahiri says an Indian restaurant in Sydney will help him overcome jet lag as he bids to get his first Australian Open back on track after an opening 1-over 73.

Lahiri was six shots behind first-round leader Byeong Hun An at The Lakes on Thursday.

Lahiri was one of several players who made the 14,000-kilometer (8,650-mile) flight from last week's PGA Tour event in Mexico to Sydney, arriving on Wednesday.

He made the turn in 1-under, but had a three-putt double-bogey on his last hole.

"It was hard to stay awake last night," Lahiri said, "but I feel fine."

Lahiri said he plans to visit an Indian restaurant in western Sydney that is a popular spot for the Indian test cricketers when they play matches at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

"I will probably grab some Indian food this evening and feel even better tonight," he said. "I've been vegetarian for the last four months, so it's easier for me to find fresh, hot options when eating Indian food."

