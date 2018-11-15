WASHINGTON (AP) — Kirstjen Nielsen's eventual replacement at the Department of Homeland Security may end up a better fit personally for President Donald Trump. But that doesn't mean the administration will have it any easier trying to get around immigration law and court challenges that thwart the president's hardline agenda.

A list of potential replacements has emerged, including a career lawman, two military officers, and former acting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement head Tom Homan — a tough-talker who echoes Trump's border rhetoric.

Former Trump campaign adviser Barry Bennett says it's a tough job and that a Homeland Security secretary has to balance the president's desire for fewer illegal crossings with reality.