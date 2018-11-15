A woman holds a sign as state troopers look on during a protest in the rotunda of the state capitol building Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in Atlanta. Seve
Sen. Nikema Williams (D-Atlanta) is arrested by capitol police during a protest over election ballot counts in the rotunda of the state capitol buildi
A man is arrested by Georgia state troopers during a protest over election ballot counts in the rotunda of the state Capitol building Tuesday, Nov. 13
This combination of May 20, 2018, photos shows Georgia gubernatorial candidates Stacey Abrams, left, and Brian Kemp in Atlanta. Georgia’s still undeci
People hold signs as they protest the election in the rotunda of the state capitol building Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemor
A woman is arrested by Georgia state troopers during a protest over election ballot counts in the rotunda of the state capitol building Tuesday, Nov.
A Georgia state trooper is seen organizing his handcuffs after several people were arrested during a protest in the rotunda of the state capitol build
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams speaks to supporters during an election nigh
ATLANTA (AP) — Republican Brian Kemp is claiming results certified by county election officials confirm he has an "insurmountable lead" in the Georgia governor's race.
But Georgia Democrats are casting public doubts on the legitimacy of any election count that ends with the former secretary of state being certified the winner of the race against Stacey Abrams, who's seeking to become the first black woman elected governor in the U.S.
Abrams' campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo said at a news conference Wednesday at the Georgia Capitol that her group believes Kemp "mismanaged this election to sway it in his favor."
Groh-Wargo previously said the Abrams campaign believes she needs a net gain of about 17,700 votes to pull Kemp below a majority threshold and force a Dec. 4 runoff.