NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — Complete list of winners from the 2018 Country Music Association Awards, held Wednesday at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
— Entertainer of the year: Keith Urban
— Female vocalist of the year: Carrie Underwood
— Male vocalist of the year: Chris Stapleton
— New artist of the year: Luke Combs
— Album of the year: "Golden Hour," Kacey Musgraves
— Song of the year: "Broken Halos," Chris Stapleton
— Single of the year: "Broken Halos," Chris Stapleton
— Vocal duo of the year: Brothers Osborne
— Vocal group of the year: Old Dominion
— Musical event of the year: "Everything's Gonna Be Alright," David Lee Murphy and Kenny Chesney
— Music video of the year "Marry Me," Thomas Rhett
— Musician of the year: Mac McAnally (guitar)