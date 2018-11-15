All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 18 12 5 1 25 64 50 Toronto 18 12 6 0 24 63 47 Boston 17 10 5 2 22 53 41 Buffalo 18 10 6 2 22 55 53 Montreal 18 9 6 3 21 60 61 Detroit 18 8 8 2 18 53 61 Florida 15 7 5 3 17 49 46 Ottawa 18 7 8 3 17 62 76 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Columbus 18 10 6 2 22 58 59 N.Y. Islanders 17 9 6 2 20 54 44 N.Y. Rangers 18 9 7 2 20 52 55 Philadelphia 18 9 8 1 19 58 62 Washington 18 8 7 3 19 60 61 Carolina 18 8 7 3 19 50 54 Pittsburgh 16 7 6 3 17 53 51 New Jersey 16 7 8 1 15 49 56 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 18 13 4 1 27 61 42 Minnesota 18 11 5 2 24 56 49 Winnipeg 17 11 5 1 23 54 43 Dallas 18 9 7 2 20 51 50 Colorado 17 8 6 3 19 59 50 Chicago 19 7 8 4 18 52 67 St. Louis 16 6 7 3 15 52 52 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA San Jose 19 10 6 3 23 61 59 Vancouver 20 10 8 2 22 63 69 Calgary 18 10 7 1 21 56 56 Edmonton 18 9 8 1 19 52 56 Anaheim 19 8 8 3 19 44 54 Arizona 17 8 8 1 17 46 45 Vegas 18 7 10 1 15 44 54 Los Angeles 17 5 11 1 11 34 55

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

New Jersey 4, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Islanders 5, Vancouver 2

Florida 2, Philadelphia 1

Buffalo 2, Tampa Bay 1

Detroit 6, Arizona 1

Washington 5, Minnesota 2

Edmonton 6, Montreal 2

Toronto 5, Los Angeles 1

San Jose 5, Nashville 4

Wednesday's Games

Winnipeg 3, Washington 1

Chicago 1, St. Louis 0

Boston at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Toronto at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.