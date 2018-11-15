All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 18 12 5 1 25 64 50 7-3-0 5-2-1 4-2-0 Toronto 18 12 6 0 24 63 47 5-5-0 7-1-0 2-2-0 Boston 17 10 5 2 22 53 41 7-2-0 3-3-2 5-1-0 Columbus 18 10 6 2 22 58 59 4-4-1 6-2-1 2-1-1 Buffalo 18 10 6 2 22 55 53 6-2-1 4-4-1 4-2-0 Montreal 18 9 6 3 21 60 61 6-3-1 3-3-2 2-2-3 N.Y. Islanders 17 9 6 2 20 54 44 4-1-2 5-5-0 6-0-0 N.Y. Rangers 18 9 7 2 20 52 55 6-3-0 3-4-2 1-1-1 Philadelphia 18 9 8 1 19 58 62 4-5-0 5-3-1 1-2-0 Washington 18 8 7 3 19 60 61 5-3-2 3-4-1 2-2-1 Carolina 18 8 7 3 19 50 54 4-3-2 4-4-1 2-1-1 Detroit 18 8 8 2 18 53 61 5-4-1 3-4-1 1-4-0 Florida 15 7 5 3 17 49 46 3-3-1 4-2-2 1-0-2 Pittsburgh 16 7 6 3 17 53 51 3-4-1 4-2-2 1-4-1 Ottawa 18 7 8 3 17 62 76 5-3-2 2-5-1 4-4-1 New Jersey 16 7 8 1 15 49 56 6-1-1 1-7-0 3-2-0 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Nashville 18 13 4 1 27 61 42 5-3-0 8-1-1 4-0-0 Minnesota 18 11 5 2 24 56 49 5-1-2 6-4-0 5-2-0 Winnipeg 17 11 5 1 23 54 43 8-2-1 3-3-0 3-2-0 San Jose 19 10 6 3 23 61 59 6-2-1 4-4-2 3-1-0 Vancouver 20 10 8 2 22 63 69 5-2-0 5-6-2 2-2-0 Calgary 18 10 7 1 21 56 56 4-2-1 6-5-0 2-3-0 Dallas 18 9 7 2 20 51 50 6-3-1 3-4-1 1-1-1 Colorado 17 8 6 3 19 59 50 3-2-1 5-4-2 1-3-0 Edmonton 18 9 8 1 19 52 56 4-3-1 5-5-0 0-0-0 Anaheim 19 8 8 3 19 44 54 5-3-3 3-5-0 3-2-2 Chicago 19 7 8 4 18 52 67 4-3-2 3-5-2 3-1-1 Arizona 17 8 8 1 17 46 45 4-3-0 4-5-1 2-1-0 St. Louis 16 6 7 3 15 52 52 5-5-1 1-2-2 1-4-3 Vegas 18 7 10 1 15 44 54 4-2-1 3-8-0 1-0-1 Los Angeles 17 5 11 1 11 34 55 4-6-1 1-5-0 1-1-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

New Jersey 4, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Islanders 5, Vancouver 2

Florida 2, Philadelphia 1

Buffalo 2, Tampa Bay 1

Detroit 6, Arizona 1

Washington 5, Minnesota 2

Edmonton 6, Montreal 2

Toronto 5, Los Angeles 1

San Jose 5, Nashville 4

Wednesday's Games

Winnipeg 3, Washington 1

Chicago 1, St. Louis 0

Boston at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Toronto at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.