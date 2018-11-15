|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|12
|3
|.800
|—
|Boston
|8
|6
|.571
|3½
|Philadelphia
|9
|7
|.563
|3½
|Brooklyn
|6
|9
|.400
|6
|New York
|4
|11
|.267
|8
|Southeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Charlotte
|7
|7
|.500
|—
|Orlando
|7
|8
|.467
|½
|Miami
|6
|8
|.429
|1
|Washington
|5
|9
|.357
|2
|Atlanta
|3
|11
|.214
|4
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|Indiana
|8
|6
|.571
|2
|Detroit
|7
|6
|.538
|2½
|Chicago
|4
|11
|.267
|6½
|Cleveland
|2
|12
|.143
|8
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|San Antonio
|7
|5
|.583
|½
|New Orleans
|7
|7
|.500
|1½
|Houston
|6
|7
|.462
|2
|Dallas
|6
|8
|.429
|2½
|Northwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Portland
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|Denver
|9
|5
|.643
|1½
|Oklahoma City
|9
|5
|.643
|1½
|Utah
|7
|7
|.500
|3½
|Minnesota
|6
|9
|.400
|5
|Pacific Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|12
|3
|.800
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|8
|5
|.615
|3
|Sacramento
|8
|6
|.571
|3½
|L.A. Lakers
|7
|6
|.538
|4
|Phoenix
|2
|11
|.154
|9
___
|Tuesday's Games
Cleveland 113, Charlotte 89
Houston 109, Denver 99
Golden State 110, Atlanta 103
|Wednesday's Games
Orlando 111, Philadelphia 106
Washington 119, Cleveland 95
Boston 111, Chicago 82
Detroit 106, Toronto 104
Miami 120, Brooklyn 107
Memphis 116, Milwaukee 113
Minnesota 107, New Orleans 100
Oklahoma City 128, New York 103
Dallas 118, Utah 68
San Antonio at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Portland at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Golden State at Houston, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Denver, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Brooklyn at Washington, 7 p.m.
Miami at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.
Utah at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
New York at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Sacramento at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 9:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
L.A. Clippers at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Denver at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Utah at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 9 p.m.