The Michelin-recommended Italian restaurant, Bencotto, at Mandarin Oriental, Taipei has been awarded “one fork” by one of the most authoritative Italian food and wine magazines, Gambero Rosso, as the only restaurant in Taipei to have received such honour. Helmed by the newly appointed Chef de Cuisine Iacopo Frassi, Bencotto is committed to showcasing authentic Italian cuisine in Taipei and providing diners an array of high-quality dishes for an extraordinary fine-dining experience.

“Being recognised in the 2019 Gambero Rosso Awards is absolutely an honour for the Bencotto team as well as the entire hotel. Gambero Rosso is a significant publication, and to be the first Italian restaurant in Taipei to receive this accolade is a delightful affirmation of our culinary excellence at Bencotto. I would like to express my sincere appreciation to the passionate and talented Bencotto team for all the hard work and dedication they have tirelessly devoted to our diners. We will continue to do our very best to bring delectable and authentic Italian gourmet creations to our guests,” said Frances Tsai, Hotel Manager of Mandarin Oriental, Taipei.

The judges of the 2019 Gambero Rosso Awards commented that, “The service at Bencotto is detailed from the time of reservation till departure. All guests start with a set of appetisers which well represent the clean taste of Italy, enjoyed together with aromatic essence for enhanced stimulation. Presentation of dishes is colourful and shows the creativity of the chef. Various techniques are seen to create more complexity and different textures. The wine menu covers Italy and the rest of the world. Friendly and professional team of service staff, and the executive chef constantly interacts with guests to ensure satisfaction and high level of service.”