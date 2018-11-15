TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Oxford Dictionary has named "toxic" its word of 2018, due to its wide variety of uses and contexts.

"Toxic" beat a host of politically-charged shortlisted words, in reflection of the changing relationship between political structures and society across the globe.

Some of the short listed words include ‘gaslighting,’ ‘incel,’ ‘cakeism,’ and ‘big dick energy.’

Oxford Dictionary said the word of the year is chosen to reflect the “ethos, mood, or preoccupations of the passing year, and have lasting potential as a term of cultural significance.”

According to the dictionary, "toxic" is an adjective which is defined as ‘poisonous.’ The word is believed to have emerged in the mid-17th century, from the Latin word "toxicus."

The word "toxic" has seen a 45 percent increase in online searches over the past year, and its versatility in a range of contexts made it this year’s winner.

The word was central in discussions of the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skipal and his daughter, as well as growing discussion around "toxic waste," "toxic environments" and "toxic masculinity" according to the dictionary.

Earlier this year, the Chinese expression "add oil!" (加油, jiāyóu), which is used to cheer people on, was added to the online edition of the Oxford English Dictionary.