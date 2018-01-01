TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan will see warm weather and sunny skies for the next three days until Sunday, when cold, wet air will be brought in by northeastern winds.

Weather Risk forecaster Lai Chung-wei (賴忠瑋) said that, over the next three days, winds will blow in an easterly or northeasterly direction, and western Taiwan will be mostly sunny. Nevertheless, Lai still advises the public to beware of large temperature fluctuations between day and night.

Lai said daytime high temperatures in northern and eastern Taiwan could reach 26 to 27 degrees Celsius, while southern Taiwan will see highs ranging between 28 to 30 degrees. However, due to radiative cooling at night, temperatures across Taiwan could drop down to 18 to 20 degrees.

Lai pointed out that a high pressure ridge should block out moisture over the next three days, leading to sunny, balmy conditions during that period. However, Lai said the high pressure system near Taiwan will gradually retreat southward over the next few days, slowly opening a gap in the north for stronger northeastern winds and colder air to move south.

He said that the second half of Saturday will be a period of change in Taiwan's weather. Northeast winds and cold air will descend southward, with the weather becoming noticeably colder and wetter by midday Sunday.

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said that the front will gradually approach Taiwan on Saturday, but high temperatures that day will still range between 27 to 31 degrees, with only scattered showers in eastern Taiwan. After midday, northern Taiwan could start to see scattered showers, while central and southern Taiwan will remain cloudy to sunny.

By Sunday, the northeastern winds will strengthen and will continue to affect northern and northeastern Taiwan through Thursday. Northern, eastern Taiwan, as well as mountainous areas of central and southern Taiwan will see local showers, while other areas will be cloudy.