TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan will put its case forward and seek support for its ascension to the CPTPP trade agreement on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders Meeting in Papua New Guinea this week, reported CNA.

Taiwan is making plans to hold bilateral meetings with CPTPP member states on the sidelines of the APEC summit, according to Taiwan’s top trade negotiator and Minister-without-Portfolio, John Deng (鄧振中).

The comments were made during a press conference on the evening of Nov. 14, before Deng jetted off to Papua New Guinea.

The meetings are expected to help Taiwan develop a deeper understanding of CPTTP member state’s attitudes towards Taiwan’s potential membership, and this information will help refine Taiwan’s approach.

Deng will join Taiwan's Minister of National Development Council, Chen Mei-ling (陳美伶), in attendance of the APEC Ministerial Meeting on Nov. 15.

Chen said Taiwanese representatives will promote Taiwan whenever possible.

Chen Tian-jy (陳添枝), Professor of Economics at National Taiwan University, said all 11 members of the CPTPP are also APEC members, and this week’s summit is a good opportunity for Taiwan to speak with them.

Taiwan will be principally represented by TSMC (台積電) founder Morris Chang (張忠謀) who, on Nov. 12, said that he expects to mainly speak about economic issues, but he will not shy away from political or diplomatic questions should they be brought up.