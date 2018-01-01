TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- New Taipei City's annual Christmasland light show will be bigger than ever and kicks off tomorrow (Nov. 16) in New Taipei City Plaza, featuring psychedelic 3-D light shows and free LINE stickers.

From Nov. 16 to Jan. 1, 2019, the plaza will be engulfed in a sea of thousands of LED lights and festive displays in a celebration that attracts a swarm of visitors each year.

This year, the spectacle will boast Taiwan's biggest-ever light show with 900 LED tubes being installed at the square. It will be administered using the same German light control technology that was used during the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, and is able to employ 256 different colors in a kaleidoscopic menagarie.

The awe-inspiring display consists of four major zones, including Santa Galaxy (at Banqiao citizen square), Symphony Galaxy (at the stationfront square), Robocar Poli Galaxy (at Wanping Park) and Circular Galaxy (near the Banqiao connection of the MRT circular line).



Psychedelic planet. (Photo from tour.ntpc.gov.tw)

A 3-D light sculpture projection called "Galaxy Planet Adventure" will be showcased for six minutes every half hour from 5:30 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. Starting on Dec. 7, a second 3-D light show will be on display.

Starting on Nov. 17, a"Psychedelic Planet" composed of 100,000 LED lights will be displayed every half hour, creating a hallucinogenic light show. People can enter the center of the planet and have the feeling of being surrounded by a flowing river of silver and white lights.



Special Christmas-themed LINE stickers. (Photo from tour.ntpc.gov.tw)

Free Christmas-themed LINE stickers will be available at 30 beacon installations around Christmasland. Using Bluetooth, visitors can download free Christmas stickers, send Christmas greetings, and take commemorative photos with Christmas themes.

A complete listing of all the events scheduled for the extravaganza can be seen on the official Christmasland website.



Overhead view of New Taipei City Plaza. (Photo from tour.ntpc.gov.tw)



Map of the festival. (Image from christmasland.ntpc.gov.tw)