BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Dec 2210 Down 45 Dec 2209 2212 2136 2158 Down 53 Jan 2210 Down 45 Mar 2253 2257 2185 2210 Down 45 May 2267 2272 2205 2229 Down 43 Jul 2282 2285 2220 2245 Down 40 Sep 2291 2291 2230 2256 Down 39 Dec 2296 2296 2237 2264 Down 37 Mar 2266 2271 2241 2271 Down 32 May 2270 2276 2253 2276 Down 30 Jul 2280 Down 30 Sep 2285 Down 30