  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2018/11/15 04:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Dec 2210 Down 45
Dec 2209 2212 2136 2158 Down 53
Jan 2210 Down 45
Mar 2253 2257 2185 2210 Down 45
May 2267 2272 2205 2229 Down 43
Jul 2282 2285 2220 2245 Down 40
Sep 2291 2291 2230 2256 Down 39
Dec 2296 2296 2237 2264 Down 37
Mar 2266 2271 2241 2271 Down 32
May 2270 2276 2253 2276 Down 30
Jul 2280 Down 30
Sep 2285 Down 30