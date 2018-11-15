BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Dec
|2210
|Down
|45
|Dec
|2209
|2212
|2136
|2158
|Down
|53
|Jan
|2210
|Down
|45
|Mar
|2253
|2257
|2185
|2210
|Down
|45
|May
|2267
|2272
|2205
|2229
|Down
|43
|Jul
|2282
|2285
|2220
|2245
|Down
|40
|Sep
|2291
|2291
|2230
|2256
|Down
|39
|Dec
|2296
|2296
|2237
|2264
|Down
|37
|Mar
|2266
|2271
|2241
|2271
|Down
|32
|May
|2270
|2276
|2253
|2276
|Down
|30
|Jul
|2280
|Down
|30
|Sep
|2285
|Down
|30