SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — A former bishop in Chile was questioned by authorities Wednesday about allegations he covered up sexual abuse of minors by a former air force chaplain.

Juan Barros was interrogated for almost four hours by prosecutor Sergio Moya in Rancagua, 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of the capital.

Moya said that the retired bishop answered all questions, which centered on the case of former chaplain Pedro Quiroz.

Moya said Barros was warned that he could be summoned to testify in other cases related to sexual abuse of minors by members of the Catholic Church.

Barros denied wrongdoing and told reporters he hopes "everything will be cleared up for the better."

It was the second time Barros has testified in the case of Quiroz, who was accused in July of abusing a minor at the end of the nineties while he was in the country's Military Ordinariate, led by Barros from 2004 to early 2015.

The Catholic bishops who serve chaplains of the armed forces do so with the rank and salary of general, which makes them public officials.