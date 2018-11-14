WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

TEN--ATP FINALS

LONDON — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic takes on Alexander Zverev in their second match at the ATP Finals, while Marin Cilic and John Isner meet in the late match. By Sam Johnston. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2200 GMT, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

OLY--2026-CALGARY BID

CALGARY, Alberta — Calgary's bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympics was rebuffed on Tuesday when local voters said "no" in a nonbinding referendum. Unofficial results showed that 56 percent voted against bidding for the Olympics. Results showed that out of 767,734 eligible voters, 304,774 cast ballots and 171,750 of those voted against the Olympic bid. SENT: 485 words, photos.

OLY--CUR-GARLIC GIRLS-ABUSE ALLEGATIONS

SEOUL, South Korea — The so-called Garlic Girls who swept to fame during their stirring run to an Olympic curling silver medal have alleged they were verbally abused by a South Korean official and subjected to unreasonable orders from coaches. By John Duerden. SENT: 505 words, photos.

SOCCER:

SOC--FULHAM-COACHING CHANGE

LONDON — Claudio Ranieri is back in the Premier League with Fulham, two years after overcoming 5,000-1 odds to win the title with Leicester. The 67-year-old Italian coach was hired Wednesday by Fulham, which announced the firing of Slavisa Jokanovic at the same time. The London club is in last place in the league. By Rob Harris. SENT: 350 words, photos.

CRICKET:

CRI--SRI LANKA-ENGLAND

PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka — England posted 285 all out Wednesday on a testing wicket while Sri Lanka reached 26-1 at stumps in reply on the first day of the second test. Sri Lanka lost opener Kaushal Silva cheaply at the Pallekele International Stadium - bowled by Jack Leach for 6. By Rex Clementine. SENT: 450 words, photos.

CRI--BANGLADESH-ZIMBABWE

DHAKA, Bangladesh — Bangladesh reduced Zimbabwe to 76-2 Wednesday on the fourth day of the second test. Zimbabwe still needs 367 runs or to survive a full day to win its first test series victory since 2011 after the hosts set an improbable target of 443 runs. SENT: 540 words.

Other Stories:

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Durant leads Warriors over Hawks after Green's suspension. SENT: 425 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Suspension over early, Wilson helps lead Caps past Wild. SENT: 1,005 words, photos.

