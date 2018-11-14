WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on congressional Republicans' leadership elections (all times local):

7:50 a.m.

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio says the GOP lost its House majority in the midterm election because it didn't deliver on promises to secure the U.S.-Mexico border, fund President Donald Trump's wall and replace the Obama health care law.

Jordan, a founder of the conservative Freedom Caucus, is running for House minority leader in the new Congress against California Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the current majority leader and pick of the GOP establishment.

Jordan told Fox's "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday that if he is elected to the leadership job, he will work on "doing what we told the American people we were gonna do."

Jordan says Republicans must be prepared to fight investigations of Trump and his administration that House Democrats plan when they have the majority in January.

12:07 a.m.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy is running to take over next year's shrunken caucus in closed-door elections that will set the tone for the new Congress.

The race for minority leader is McCarthy's to lose Wednesday. But the California Republican, who is an ally of President Donald Trump, must fend off a challenge from conservative Jim Jordan of Ohio. Jordan is a leader of the conservative House Freedom Caucus.

They two encountered questions and finger-pointing during a private meeting with lawmakers Tuesday night as the GOP sorted through the midterm defeat that put Democrats in the majority next year.

Elections Wednesday will also determine party leadership in the Senate.

Voting for the biggest race, Nancy Pelosi's bid to return as the Democrats' nominee for speaker, is later this month.

