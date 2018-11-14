WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Officials say an Oscar-nominated American cinematographer has been charged in Poland after he allegedly attacked paramedics and police.

Matthew Libatique, 50, was nominated for an Oscar for his work on the 2010 film "Black Swan," directed by Darren Afonofsky, and was the cinematographer for this year's "A Star is Born," directed by Bradley Cooper and co-starring Lady Gaga.

The incident occurred Tuesday in Bydgoszcz, where Libatique was an honorary guest at an international film festival. Medical officials were called because Libatique was staggering.

Krzysztof Wisniewski, an emergency official, told the TVN24 broadcaster "the patient suddenly became aggressive toward medical rescuers, used offensive words and hit the head of the emergency medical team."

Police spokeswoman Monika Chlebicz said he then attacked police, and was charged Wednesday with assaulting public officials.

Libatique could not immediately be reached for comment.