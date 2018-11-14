LONDON (AP) — The Latest on Brexit negotiations (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May says a draft divorce agreement with the European Union "takes us significantly closer to delivering what the British people voted for" when they decided to leave the bloc.

May told lawmakers that the deal means Britain will "take back control" of its laws and borders "while protecting jobs, security and the integrity of our United Kingdom."

May's Cabinet is due to meet later Wednesday to consider whether to back the deal. Pro-Brexit politicians are already attacking it, saying it will bind Britain to EU rules and regulations long after it leaves the bloc in March.

May said the Cabinet would decide what to do "in the national interest."

___

8:30 a.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to face her divided Cabinet in a bid to win support for a draft Brexit deal with the European Union.

Negotiators from the two sides have reached agreement on divorce terms, including a plan to resolve the key issue of the Irish border.

But pro-Brexit lawmakers in May's divided Conservative Party are angry, saying the agreement will leave Britain tethered to the EU after it departs in March.Failure to secure Cabinet backing will leave May's leadership in doubt and the Brexit process in chaos.

If Cabinet supports the deal Wednesday, it needs approval from the EU at a summit in the next few weeks. Then May will need to win backing from Parliament, where pro-Brexit and pro-EU legislators alike are threatening to oppose it.