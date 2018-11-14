Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, November 14, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;88;77;A morning shower;88;78;SW;9;73%;77%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;88;72;Partly sunny, warm;93;74;NNE;6;46%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;A shower;61;42;Turning sunny;58;40;E;7;46%;15%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;70;59;Clearing;66;55;E;6;68%;30%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;54;40;Sunny;55;36;SE;7;81%;2%;2

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;35;23;Partly sunny;32;24;NNE;5;87%;9%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, chilly;49;32;Periods of sun, cool;52;37;E;7;40%;7%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;26;5;Cold with some sun;23;4;WSW;7;74%;0%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Showers and t-storms;78;61;Partly sunny, warmer;85;65;SE;7;51%;0%;12

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;64;53;A passing shower;63;51;N;12;67%;73%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower;70;55;Mostly sunny;70;54;ENE;10;61%;1%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;A p.m. shower or two;70;55;Rain and drizzle;69;54;W;5;89%;65%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, downpours;86;75;Spotty showers;85;75;SSE;4;85%;76%;4

Bangalore, India;Abundant sunshine;86;59;A p.m. t-storm;84;66;NE;8;61%;80%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower in the p.m.;92;79;A t-storm around;94;78;SW;5;67%;66%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Rain and drizzle;68;56;Rain and drizzle;66;54;ENE;13;91%;72%;1

Beijing, China;Fog with hazy sun;52;41;Rain and drizzle;46;34;N;9;44%;55%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Periods of sun;59;40;Partly sunny;54;34;NNW;6;53%;32%;2

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;51;40;Mostly sunny;52;38;ESE;6;77%;4%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Afternoon showers;70;48;A p.m. t-storm;69;49;SW;5;70%;86%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;82;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;68;WSW;5;74%;85%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;55;35;Plenty of sunshine;50;32;NE;5;74%;4%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;56;41;Plenty of sunshine;58;38;S;4;79%;0%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;55;39;Rain and drizzle;52;35;NE;5;66%;73%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;59;35;Sun and clouds;53;35;NE;4;65%;7%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine and nice;77;63;Plenty of sunshine;81;58;SE;6;48%;56%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Rather cloudy;92;64;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;65;NNW;5;47%;58%;3

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;61;47;Mostly sunny;63;45;NNE;5;55%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Episodes of sunshine;75;60;Partly sunny;75;62;NW;7;47%;7%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Lots of sun, nice;76;59;Low clouds breaking;72;57;S;11;71%;0%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;83;70;A shower or t-storm;82;70;ESE;4;73%;81%;7

Chennai, India;Turning cloudy;91;77;Thunderstorms;86;77;ENE;15;85%;88%;1

Chicago, United States;Sunny, but cold;36;31;A little snow;39;31;SW;8;61%;60%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower in the a.m.;89;76;A shower in places;88;77;SW;5;70%;77%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Periods of sun;50;44;Decreasing clouds;50;42;SSE;6;84%;34%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;83;73;Partly sunny;80;73;NNE;11;73%;26%;5

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;47;30;Plenty of sun;60;40;S;6;51%;1%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;91;73;Variable cloudiness;92;75;SE;8;66%;5%;6

Delhi, India;Fog this afternoon;82;58;Hazy sun;82;55;WNW;6;63%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, milder;58;33;Mostly sunny;58;32;SSW;6;33%;1%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clouds and sun;85;67;Hazy sunshine;89;68;S;4;60%;2%;5

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. t-storm;97;72;A t-storm or two;90;73;E;5;66%;79%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;56;50;Some sun, fog early;59;44;SW;14;84%;12%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;48;33;Mostly sunny, milder;57;33;NNE;6;45%;2%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Variable cloudiness;67;60;A morning shower;67;60;ENE;8;83%;61%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Spotty showers;83;75;Spotty showers;85;73;SE;8;84%;78%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;85;52;Sunny and pleasant;86;56;ENE;6;22%;5%;14

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;87;71;Spotty showers;83;70;N;10;67%;72%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Rather cloudy;45;38;Mainly cloudy;45;43;SSW;12;93%;66%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;91;77;A t-storm around;92;77;SE;6;64%;52%;4

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny, nice;81;73;Episodes of sunshine;81;72;E;12;71%;44%;5

Honolulu, United States;Nice with some sun;84;72;Partly sunny;84;73;ENE;8;67%;44%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and beautiful;90;61;Sun and clouds;90;62;NE;6;38%;3%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Rain tapering off;64;48;Mostly cloudy;74;47;N;5;65%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Low clouds;57;48;Cloudy with showers;52;48;NNE;6;76%;98%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;91;78;A few showers;94;78;WSW;8;65%;72%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Thunderstorm;84;74;Showers around;81;69;NNE;7;69%;60%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;91;61;Warm with some sun;91;62;NNE;6;27%;26%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;60;30;High clouds;63;31;N;3;23%;0%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;91;68;Hazy sun;94;67;ENE;6;22%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sunshine and nice;70;44;Mostly sunny;72;43;WSW;6;57%;25%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;95;66;Sunny and nice;90;63;NNE;14;14%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;An icy mix, chilly;34;33;A thick cloud cover;37;23;NE;6;86%;27%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;91;77;A t-storm in spots;89;78;ENE;7;66%;65%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Not as hot;86;74;A t-storm in spots;85;73;WNW;5;76%;55%;4

Kolkata, India;Nice with some sun;87;68;Hazy sun;91;69;WSW;5;61%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;88;76;A p.m. t-storm;87;75;NNE;3;83%;82%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers and t-storms;63;42;A p.m. t-storm;60;40;N;9;60%;80%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. shower or two;90;77;A morning shower;89;77;SSW;6;74%;78%;8

Lima, Peru;Low clouds breaking;70;62;Mostly cloudy;70;61;S;8;77%;23%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sunshine;68;53;Clouds and sun;68;52;SE;9;80%;30%;3

London, United Kingdom;Decreasing clouds;59;48;Fog, then some sun;60;47;SSE;7;87%;13%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;79;54;Plenty of sunshine;79;55;E;5;23%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;77;A t-storm around;86;76;WNW;7;75%;48%;12

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;66;51;A passing shower;63;50;ENE;5;68%;66%;1

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny, nice;88;82;Sunny and nice;89;82;NW;6;63%;7%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;94;78;A t-storm around;93;75;W;5;68%;88%;6

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;90;78;A shower or two;90;76;E;8;60%;59%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;72;52;Clearing;65;47;SSE;12;53%;1%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Cooler;59;45;Partly sunny;66;46;NNE;4;54%;15%;6

Miami, United States;A shower or t-storm;86;76;Showers and t-storms;84;63;NNW;6;78%;71%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Periods of rain;41;30;Low clouds;35;28;NE;6;85%;39%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;86;77;Partly sunny, nice;86;78;S;7;71%;71%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine and breezy;73;61;Sunny and pleasant;77;57;SE;9;44%;24%;11

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, colder;24;15;High clouds and cold;28;23;E;0;53%;57%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;32;25;Areas of low clouds;33;18;S;6;41%;9%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;90;70;Hazy and less humid;93;70;N;8;49%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Episodes of sunshine;79;57;A t-storm in spots;80;57;N;10;51%;65%;11

New York, United States;Partly sunny, cooler;40;29;A wintry mix;36;34;NE;18;58%;95%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and delightful;71;50;Mostly sunny;67;54;SE;7;46%;30%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of snow;18;17;Remaining cloudy;20;16;WSW;15;86%;88%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;59;47;An afternoon shower;63;45;NNE;6;63%;41%;3

Oslo, Norway;Rain and drizzle;44;42;Low clouds and mild;50;41;SSW;5;90%;10%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Colder with some sun;23;11;High clouds and cold;28;21;E;8;49%;66%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;87;79;Showers around;86;79;WSW;6;77%;90%;7

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;86;75;A p.m. t-storm;85;74;NNW;6;85%;87%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;88;77;A t-storm or two;87;76;ENE;8;81%;85%;6

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;57;43;Partly sunny;58;43;SE;5;87%;3%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and very warm;86;63;Thickening clouds;84;66;ESE;13;43%;2%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;93;77;Partly sunny;92;77;ENE;5;64%;18%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Some sun, pleasant;91;74;A p.m. shower or two;91;74;SE;16;64%;66%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;94;73;Showers and t-storms;92;72;ESE;4;59%;82%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;51;34;Partly sunny;47;32;ESE;4;75%;4%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and nice;60;32;Rather cloudy;57;37;S;3;69%;56%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;68;52;Periods of rain;69;52;ESE;7;69%;94%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny;68;52;Mostly cloudy;69;54;ESE;6;73%;13%;3

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;86;77;A morning shower;86;76;ENE;9;64%;78%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;43;33;A little p.m. rain;39;33;WSW;12;68%;62%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;47;38;Mostly cloudy;46;37;S;2;91%;29%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny and hot;92;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;74;WSW;8;62%;74%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Inc. clouds;83;62;High clouds, breezy;88;63;SSE;15;21%;24%;3

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;68;45;Mostly sunny;66;46;NNE;5;72%;4%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;43;37;Low clouds;43;38;SSW;6;86%;25%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;67;45;Hazy sun;65;46;NW;5;45%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;77;66;A p.m. t-storm;76;66;ENE;8;76%;81%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Heavy showers;84;77;Heavy showers;85;75;ESE;12;76%;85%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;77;65;Periods of sun, nice;76;64;N;11;71%;23%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;78;42;Sunny and pleasant;77;44;SW;6;22%;1%;7

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny, warmer;83;50;Sunny and pleasant;84;51;SW;6;32%;29%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Thunderstorms;83;73;Thunderstorms;81;73;N;3;87%;84%;2

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunlit and pleasant;69;52;Clouds and sun, nice;68;49;ESE;8;73%;33%;2

Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;54;48;Spotty showers;54;50;S;7;79%;82%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny;61;38;Partly sunny;60;41;NW;3;63%;25%;3

Shanghai, China;Sun and clouds;66;57;Rain and drizzle;64;59;E;7;68%;86%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Brief a.m. showers;91;79;A thunderstorm;88;79;ESE;5;79%;83%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;54;36;A passing shower;49;31;ENE;8;65%;73%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;85;76;A shower or two;86;75;E;16;71%;80%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Low clouds;48;41;Mainly cloudy;49;43;WSW;8;90%;36%;0

Sydney, Australia;A t-storm in spots;76;65;A shower or two;73;62;S;19;69%;84%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Decreasing clouds;77;68;Mostly sunny;81;67;E;9;63%;33%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;48;40;Mostly cloudy;45;42;SSW;9;91%;59%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, chilly;41;29;Plenty of sun;51;30;ENE;4;54%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rain and drizzle;45;37;Chilly with rain;43;38;WSW;7;88%;94%;1

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy;52;48;Rain and drizzle;56;49;ENE;5;54%;77%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Spotty showers;74;62;Partly sunny;73;61;S;6;61%;93%;4

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, warm;75;42;Clouds and sun, nice;71;38;ENE;5;40%;0%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;61;48;Plenty of sunshine;62;48;ESE;7;56%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Turning cloudy, cold;33;26;Mostly cloudy;37;31;SE;12;66%;70%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun, nice;73;58;Sunny and nice;76;61;SE;6;50%;1%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning sunny;75;53;Clouds and sun;70;56;ESE;6;73%;66%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, colder;16;-10;Sunny, but cold;18;-5;SSW;6;39%;2%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Periods of rain;52;46;Cloudy, rain;51;44;NNE;7;75%;90%;1

Vienna, Austria;Sunny;57;34;Mostly sunny;49;32;ESE;4;74%;3%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;89;74;Mostly sunny, warm;91;74;N;4;61%;44%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;45;38;Areas of low clouds;43;29;SE;4;68%;4%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Decreasing clouds;49;39;Partly sunny;47;34;ENE;6;89%;4%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny and warmer;68;58;Breezy with sunshine;68;58;NNW;22;72%;1%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;A shower in the p.m.;91;74;Sunshine;92;75;W;5;67%;25%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;48;40;A p.m. shower or two;50;42;NE;3;67%;74%;1

