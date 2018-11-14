U.S. left back Antonee Robinson will miss Thursday's exhibition at England and next week's match against Italy after spraining his right ankle in training, an injury expected to sideline him for four weeks.

The 21-year-old defender was hurt during training on Tuesday, the U.S. Soccer Federation said.

Robinson plays for Wigan in England's second-tier League Championship. He made his U.S. debut in May and has six international appearances.

