Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, November 14, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;31;25;A morning shower;31;25;SW;15;73%;77%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;31;22;Partly sunny, warm;34;23;NNE;10;46%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;A shower;16;5;Turning sunny;14;5;E;11;46%;15%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;21;15;Clearing;19;13;E;10;68%;30%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sun;12;4;Sunny;13;2;SE;12;81%;2%;2

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;2;-5;Partly sunny;0;-5;NNE;9;87%;9%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, chilly;10;0;Periods of sun, cool;11;3;E;11;40%;7%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;-3;-15;Cold with some sun;-5;-16;WSW;12;74%;0%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Showers and t-storms;26;16;Partly sunny, warmer;29;18;SE;11;51%;0%;12

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;18;11;A passing shower;17;10;N;19;67%;73%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower;21;13;Mostly sunny;21;12;ENE;16;61%;1%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;A p.m. shower or two;21;13;Rain and drizzle;21;12;W;9;89%;65%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy, downpours;30;24;Spotty showers;30;24;SSE;6;85%;76%;4

Bangalore, India;Abundant sunshine;30;15;A p.m. t-storm;29;19;NE;13;61%;80%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower in the p.m.;33;26;A t-storm around;34;26;SW;9;67%;66%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Rain and drizzle;20;13;Rain and drizzle;19;12;ENE;21;91%;72%;1

Beijing, China;Fog with hazy sun;11;5;Rain and drizzle;8;1;N;15;44%;55%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Periods of sun;15;4;Partly sunny;12;1;NNW;10;53%;32%;2

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;11;4;Mostly sunny;11;3;ESE;9;77%;4%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Afternoon showers;21;9;A p.m. t-storm;21;10;SW;8;70%;86%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;28;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;20;WSW;7;74%;85%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;13;1;Plenty of sunshine;10;0;NE;7;74%;4%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;13;5;Plenty of sunshine;15;3;S;7;79%;0%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;13;4;Rain and drizzle;11;2;NE;8;66%;73%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;15;2;Sun and clouds;12;2;NE;6;65%;7%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine and nice;25;17;Plenty of sunshine;27;14;SE;10;48%;56%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Rather cloudy;33;18;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;18;NNW;8;47%;58%;3

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;16;8;Mostly sunny;17;7;NNE;8;55%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Episodes of sunshine;24;16;Partly sunny;24;16;NW;11;47%;7%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Lots of sun, nice;25;15;Low clouds breaking;22;14;S;17;71%;0%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;28;21;A shower or t-storm;28;21;ESE;6;73%;81%;7

Chennai, India;Turning cloudy;33;25;Thunderstorms;30;25;ENE;24;85%;88%;1

Chicago, United States;Sunny, but cold;2;-1;A little snow;4;0;SW;12;61%;60%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower in the a.m.;32;24;A shower in places;31;25;SW;9;70%;77%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Periods of sun;10;7;Decreasing clouds;10;6;SSE;10;84%;34%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;28;23;Partly sunny;27;23;NNE;18;73%;26%;5

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;8;-1;Plenty of sun;15;4;S;9;51%;1%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;33;23;Variable cloudiness;33;24;SE;14;66%;5%;6

Delhi, India;Fog this afternoon;28;15;Hazy sun;28;13;WNW;9;63%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, milder;15;0;Mostly sunny;15;0;SSW;10;33%;1%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clouds and sun;29;20;Hazy sunshine;32;20;S;7;60%;2%;5

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. t-storm;36;22;A t-storm or two;32;23;E;8;66%;79%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;14;10;Some sun, fog early;15;6;SW;22;84%;12%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;9;1;Mostly sunny, milder;14;0;NNE;9;45%;2%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Variable cloudiness;20;15;A morning shower;20;15;ENE;13;83%;61%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Spotty showers;29;24;Spotty showers;30;23;SE;13;84%;78%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;29;11;Sunny and pleasant;30;13;ENE;10;22%;5%;14

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;22;Spotty showers;28;21;N;16;67%;72%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Rather cloudy;7;3;Mainly cloudy;7;6;SSW;19;93%;66%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;33;25;A t-storm around;33;25;SE;10;64%;52%;4

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny, nice;27;23;Episodes of sunshine;27;22;E;20;71%;44%;5

Honolulu, United States;Nice with some sun;29;22;Partly sunny;29;23;ENE;12;67%;44%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and beautiful;32;16;Sun and clouds;32;16;NE;9;38%;3%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Rain tapering off;18;9;Mostly cloudy;23;9;N;9;65%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Low clouds;14;9;Cloudy with showers;11;9;NNE;10;76%;98%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;33;26;A few showers;34;26;WSW;13;65%;72%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Thunderstorm;29;23;Showers around;27;21;NNE;12;69%;60%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;33;16;Warm with some sun;33;17;NNE;10;27%;26%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;16;-1;High clouds;17;0;N;6;23%;0%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;33;20;Hazy sun;34;19;ENE;9;22%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Sunshine and nice;21;7;Mostly sunny;22;6;WSW;9;57%;25%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;35;19;Sunny and nice;32;17;NNE;23;14%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;An icy mix, chilly;1;1;A thick cloud cover;3;-5;NE;10;86%;27%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;ENE;11;66%;65%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Not as hot;30;23;A t-storm in spots;29;23;WNW;8;76%;55%;4

Kolkata, India;Nice with some sun;31;20;Hazy sun;33;20;WSW;8;61%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;NNE;6;83%;82%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers and t-storms;17;5;A p.m. t-storm;15;5;N;15;60%;80%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. shower or two;32;25;A morning shower;32;25;SSW;10;74%;78%;8

Lima, Peru;Low clouds breaking;21;17;Mostly cloudy;21;16;S;13;77%;23%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sunshine;20;12;Clouds and sun;20;11;SE;15;80%;30%;3

London, United Kingdom;Decreasing clouds;15;9;Fog, then some sun;15;8;SSE;11;87%;13%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;26;12;Plenty of sunshine;26;13;E;7;23%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;25;A t-storm around;30;24;WNW;11;75%;48%;12

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;19;11;A passing shower;17;10;ENE;8;68%;66%;1

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny, nice;31;28;Sunny and nice;32;28;NW;10;63%;7%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;35;26;A t-storm around;34;24;W;8;68%;88%;6

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;32;25;A shower or two;32;25;E;13;60%;59%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler;22;11;Clearing;19;8;SSE;19;53%;1%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Cooler;15;7;Partly sunny;19;8;NNE;7;54%;15%;6

Miami, United States;A shower or t-storm;30;24;Showers and t-storms;29;17;NNW;10;78%;71%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Periods of rain;5;-1;Low clouds;2;-2;NE;9;85%;39%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;30;25;Partly sunny, nice;30;26;S;12;71%;71%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine and breezy;23;16;Sunny and pleasant;25;14;SE;15;44%;24%;11

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, colder;-4;-10;High clouds and cold;-2;-5;E;0;53%;57%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;0;-4;Areas of low clouds;1;-8;S;9;41%;9%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;32;21;Hazy and less humid;34;21;N;12;49%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Episodes of sunshine;26;14;A t-storm in spots;27;14;N;16;51%;65%;11

New York, United States;Partly sunny, cooler;5;-1;A wintry mix;2;1;NE;29;58%;95%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and delightful;22;10;Mostly sunny;20;12;SE;12;46%;30%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of snow;-8;-9;Remaining cloudy;-7;-9;WSW;24;86%;88%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;15;8;An afternoon shower;17;7;NNE;10;63%;41%;3

Oslo, Norway;Rain and drizzle;7;5;Low clouds and mild;10;5;SSW;8;90%;10%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Colder with some sun;-5;-12;High clouds and cold;-2;-6;E;12;49%;66%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;30;26;Showers around;30;26;WSW;9;77%;90%;7

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;A p.m. t-storm;29;23;NNW;10;85%;87%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;A t-storm or two;30;25;ENE;13;81%;85%;6

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;14;6;Partly sunny;15;6;SE;7;87%;3%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and very warm;30;17;Thickening clouds;29;19;ESE;20;43%;2%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;34;25;Partly sunny;33;25;ENE;7;64%;18%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Some sun, pleasant;33;24;A p.m. shower or two;33;23;SE;25;64%;66%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;34;23;Showers and t-storms;33;22;ESE;7;59%;82%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;11;1;Partly sunny;8;0;ESE;6;75%;4%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and nice;16;0;Rather cloudy;14;3;S;5;69%;56%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;20;11;Periods of rain;20;11;ESE;12;69%;94%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny;20;11;Mostly cloudy;21;12;ESE;10;73%;13%;3

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;30;25;A morning shower;30;25;ENE;15;64%;78%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;6;1;A little p.m. rain;4;1;WSW;20;68%;62%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;9;4;Mostly cloudy;8;3;S;3;91%;29%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny and hot;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;WSW;12;62%;74%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Inc. clouds;29;17;High clouds, breezy;31;17;SSE;23;21%;24%;3

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;20;7;Mostly sunny;19;8;NNE;8;72%;4%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;6;3;Low clouds;6;4;SSW;10;86%;25%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;19;7;Hazy sun;19;8;NW;8;45%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;A p.m. t-storm;24;19;ENE;13;76%;81%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Heavy showers;29;25;Heavy showers;30;24;ESE;19;76%;85%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;25;19;Periods of sun, nice;24;18;N;18;71%;23%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;25;6;Sunny and pleasant;25;7;SW;9;22%;1%;7

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny, warmer;28;10;Sunny and pleasant;29;11;SW;9;32%;29%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Thunderstorms;28;23;Thunderstorms;27;23;N;5;87%;84%;2

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunlit and pleasant;20;11;Clouds and sun, nice;20;10;ESE;13;73%;33%;2

Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;12;9;Spotty showers;12;10;S;11;79%;82%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny;16;3;Partly sunny;15;5;NW;4;63%;25%;3

Shanghai, China;Sun and clouds;19;14;Rain and drizzle;18;15;E;12;68%;86%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Brief a.m. showers;33;26;A thunderstorm;31;26;ESE;8;79%;83%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;12;2;A passing shower;10;0;ENE;12;65%;73%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;30;24;A shower or two;30;24;E;26;71%;80%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Low clouds;9;5;Mainly cloudy;10;6;WSW;13;90%;36%;0

Sydney, Australia;A t-storm in spots;24;18;A shower or two;23;17;S;30;69%;84%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Decreasing clouds;25;20;Mostly sunny;27;20;E;14;63%;33%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;9;4;Mostly cloudy;7;6;SSW;14;91%;59%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, chilly;5;-2;Plenty of sun;11;-1;ENE;7;54%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rain and drizzle;7;3;Chilly with rain;6;3;WSW;11;88%;94%;1

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy;11;9;Rain and drizzle;13;9;ENE;8;54%;77%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Spotty showers;23;17;Partly sunny;23;16;S;10;61%;93%;4

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, warm;24;6;Clouds and sun, nice;21;3;ENE;8;40%;0%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;16;9;Plenty of sunshine;16;9;ESE;12;56%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Turning cloudy, cold;1;-3;Mostly cloudy;3;0;SE;19;66%;70%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun, nice;23;14;Sunny and nice;24;16;SE;10;50%;1%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning sunny;24;12;Clouds and sun;21;14;ESE;9;73%;66%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, colder;-9;-24;Sunny, but cold;-8;-20;SSW;10;39%;2%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Periods of rain;11;8;Cloudy, rain;11;7;NNE;12;75%;90%;1

Vienna, Austria;Sunny;14;1;Mostly sunny;10;0;ESE;6;74%;3%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;32;23;Mostly sunny, warm;33;23;N;6;61%;44%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;7;4;Areas of low clouds;6;-2;SE;6;68%;4%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Decreasing clouds;10;4;Partly sunny;8;1;ENE;9;89%;4%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunny and warmer;20;14;Breezy with sunshine;20;14;NNW;35;72%;1%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;A shower in the p.m.;33;23;Sunshine;33;24;W;7;67%;25%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;9;4;A p.m. shower or two;10;6;NE;5;67%;74%;1

