SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A five-member North Korean delegation is visiting South Korea to attend an academic forum on Japan's wartime actions.

The delegation's arrival Wednesday comes as the two Koreas continue reconciliation efforts despite stalemated U.S.-led nuclear diplomacy.

They are among 300 people from nine countries who are to take part in Friday's forum near Seoul.

The forum will discuss Japan's forced mobilization of laborers during the war, and how to boost exchanges among Asia-Pacific countries.

Anti-Japanese sentiment runs deep in both Koreas because the Korean Peninsula was colonized by Japan for 35 years before its division at the end of World War II in 1945.

The South Korean government says it has no plans to meet with the North Korean visitors.