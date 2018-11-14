KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia's anti-graft agency says the wife of ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak will face new corruption charges, along with two former government officials and a businessman.

The agency says Rosmah Mansor will be charged Thursday with Najib's former special officer, Rizal Mansor, in a case linked to a solar energy project for rural schools. The charges come over a month after Rosmah pleaded not guilty to laundering illegal proceeds from a multibillion-dollar graft scandal that led to her husband's shocking electoral loss in May.

The agency said Wednesday that former Federal Territories Minister Adnan Mansor has been detained and will be charged Thursday with a businessman in another case linked to a land sale. The defendants are not related.

Najib and several high-ranking former officials have already been charged with corruption.