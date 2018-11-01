TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The United States-China Economic and Security Review Commission recommended in its latest annual report published Wednesday that Congress should legislate against U.S. businesses giving in to pressure from China on Taiwan.

The commission says on its website that it “is mandated by Congress to investigate, assess, and report to Congress annually on ‘the national security implications of the economic relationship between the United States and the People’s Republic of China.’”

Over the past year, China repeatedly threatened U.S. corporations who referred to Taiwan as a country on their website to change the reference. In most cases, the companies gave in, though some responded by removing all country names or by heading the list “countries and territories.”

In its latest report, the commission said that China’s efforts to push further economic integration by Taiwan had already altered the status quo in cross-strait relations, the Apple Daily reported.

Congress should pass an amendment or a new law to ban U.S. corporations from giving in to “bullying demands” from China on Taiwan issues, according to the commission report. The Anti-Boycott Act could be amended to include countermeasures and sanctions by the U.S. in such an event, the Apple Daily quoted the commission as saying.

The report also went on to advise the U.S. government to help out with Taiwan’s defense needs and the U.S. Trade Representative to restart Trade and Investment Framework Agreement talks next year in order to resolve trade differences on issues such as the import of U.S. pork to Taiwan.