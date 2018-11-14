These undated images released by the Ohio Attorney General's office, show from left, George "Billy" Wagner III, Angela Wagner, George Wagner IV and Ed
FILE – In this May 3, 2016, file photo, mourners gather around caskets for six of the eight members of the Rhoden family found shot April 22, 2016, at
This undated images released by the Ohio Attorney General's office, shows George "Billy" Wagner III, one of four family members that has been arrested
This undated images released by the Ohio Attorney General's office, shows Angela Wagner, one of four family members that has been arrested in the slay
This undated images released by the Ohio Attorney General's office, shows George Wagner IV, one of four family members that has been arrested in the s
This undated images released by the Ohio Attorney General's office, shows Edward "Jake" Wagner, one of four family members that has been arrested in t
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader, left, speaks alongside Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, right, during a news conference to discuss developments
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine speaks during a news conference to discuss developments into the slayings of eight members of one family in rural Oh
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, right, smiles alongside Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader, left, during a news conference to discuss developments
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, speaks with Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader, left, during a news conference to discuss developments into the sla
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine speaks during a news conference to discuss developments into the slayings of eight members of one family in rural Oh
Pike County Prosecutor Rob Junk, right, speaks alongside Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader, left, during a news conference, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, i
Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader, left, speaks alongside Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, right, during a news conference to discuss developments
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, right, speaks alongside Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader, left, during a news conference to discuss developments
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine speaks alongside a display of those arrested during a news conference Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in Waverly, Ohio, to d
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine enters a news conference Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in Waverly, Ohio, to discuss developments into the slayings of eigh
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say prosecuting an Ohio family of four arrested in the gruesome slayings of eight people from another family could take years.
Pike County Prosecutor Rob Junk says the investigation into the 2016 killings is one of the most complicated and extensive in Ohio's history.
Junk also says it's possible that pre-trial publicity could force the case to be moved to another county.
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced Tuesday a grand jury indicted four members of the Wagner family on aggravated murder charges. He says they could be sentenced to death if convicted.
DeWine gave scant detail about why the victims were killed but said the custody of a young child played a role.