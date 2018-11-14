+++ Brexit deal showdown - Live updates +++

The British Cabinet is meeting on Wednesday to discuss Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit draft agreement, while in Brussels, ambassadors from the other 27 EU countries will gather to examine the proposal.

The Irish border has been one of the hardest parts to negotiate for a Brexit deal. Businesses on both sides of the border fear the prospect of barriers blocking goods, services and transit. DW went to the border region to examine the situation. Read the gripping story here: Brexit causing concern for business on both sides of the Irish border

The Irish border is the final sticking point in the EU-UK Brexit negotiation, with the future of the frontier far from certain. That is causing worry for businesses north and south, as Arthur Sullivan found out.

Earlier Wednesday, Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), a junior coalition partner in May's government, threatened to undermine the deal, which could spell fresh elections at a crucial moment for negotiations.

"It's a question of whether we are separating the union, whether we are dealing with the United Kingdom in a way that leaves us adrift in the future and as the leader of unionism in Northern Ireland, I'm not about to agree to that," DUP leader Arlene Foster told Sky News.

Welcome to DW's rolling coverage of high-stakes Brexit meetings in London and Brussels. The day could spell trouble for British Prime Minister Theresa May's government as she faces pressure from within and outside of her party to change the terms of her draft deal. All updates will be noted in Central European Time (CET).

