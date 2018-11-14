  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taiwan’s Liang advances at WTA 125K series OCE Taipei Open

Liang's win in the first round keeps alive Taiwan’s last hope of winning the event’s singles competition

By George Liao,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/11/14 18:07
Liang En-shuo (photo taken from event's Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/oecopen/)

Liang En-shuo (photo taken from event's Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/oecopen/)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Taiwan’s tennis rising star Liang En-shuo advanced to the second round of the WTA 125K series OCE Taipei Open with a win in three sets on Wednesday.  

The top international women tennis event in Taiwan takes place at the Taipei Arena from Nov. 11 to Nov. 18

Liang, who is now ranked 276th in the world, defeated 224th ranked Barbara Haas of Austria, 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 in the first round to keep alive Taiwan’s last hope of winning the event’s singles competition.

The victory also marks Liang’s first singles match win in her history of participating in the event, according to media reports.

The OCE Taipei Open was first upgraded from a top-tier ITF Women’s Circuit events to a WTA 125K Series event in 2012. 

The admission to the tournament is free, requiring only the on-site donation of at least one Nov.-Dec. Uniform Invoice, better known as the Taiwan receipt lottery.
WTA 125K series
OCE Taipei Open
Taipei Arena

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese team upsets No. 1 seed at WTA 125K series OCE Open
Taiwanese team upsets No. 1 seed at WTA 125K series OCE Open
2018/11/13 21:49
Three reported dead after young unlicensed driver crashes on to Taipei sidewalk
Three reported dead after young unlicensed driver crashes on to Taipei sidewalk
2018/10/11 19:50
Hong Kong singer-actress Karen Mok to hold Taiwan concert in December
Hong Kong singer-actress Karen Mok to hold Taiwan concert in December
2018/08/16 14:20
Justin Timberlake to perform in Taiwan next year
Justin Timberlake to perform in Taiwan next year
2018/06/02 20:02
Namie Amuro's last overseas concert in Taiwan
Namie Amuro's last overseas concert in Taiwan
2018/05/21 09:57