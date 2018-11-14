TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – U.K. Minister of State for Policing and the Fire Services Nick Hurd said the U.K. is speaking to its international partners about Taiwan’s participation in Interpol, in response to a written question.

“The British Government continues to hold the view that the people of Taiwan have a meaningful contribution to make towards global issues such as organised crime,” said Hurd.

Hurd gave a brief reply on Nov. 12 to a question by Conservative Party MP for Kettering, Philip Hollobone about potential U.K. support for Taiwan to participate in the 87th General Assembly of Interpol as an observer.

Hurd said “the UK has not made any representations to secure Taiwan’s observer status at Interpol this year. However, government officials are discussing this issue with international partners.”

On Oct. 18, Interpol rejected Taiwan’s bid to participate in the 87th General Assembly of Interpol as an observer, on the grounds of a 1984 resolution that stipulates only the PRC could represent China at the organization.

In response to the rejection, the British-Taiwanese All-Party Parliamentary Group issued a statement on Nov. 2 voicing support for Taiwan, arguing Taiwan's involvement in Interpol is essential to help the international police agency to do its job as outlined in its constitution, and to “fill the gap in the global security network.”

Germany and the U.S. also voiced support for Taiwan to participate in the international community including Interpol, last month.

The upcoming general assembly will be held on Nov. 18-21