TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A newspaper in Papua New Guinea attributed a picture of Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) to the embassy of the “Republic of China” (ROC), the official name for Taiwan, which has no diplomatic relations with the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit host.

The capital Port Moresby is hosting the annual event for the first time, and several countries have bought ads in local media to put their case across, the Liberty Times reported.

On its Wednesday frontpage, the newspaper “The National” posted a story about China promising closer ties, accompanied by a picture of Xi.

“Chinese President Xi Jinping will arrive in Port Moresby tomorrow. – Picture courtesy of Embassy of the Republic of China,” the caption said.

China’s official name is the People’s Republic of China, while Taiwan calls itself the Republic of China, though due to pressure from Beijing, at APEC it usually calls itself “Chinese Taipei.”

However, in a local advertisement, Taiwan used the title “Taiwan: A Partner for Innovative Growth,” the Liberty Times noted, while the United States bought an ad under the title “Shared values, shared history, shared future, The United States is proud of its partnership with Papua New Guinea.”

“The National” newspaper also made another apparent mistake in addition to the Xi Jinping photo, as in its graphic introducing all the APEC participants, it showed a picture of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) with the caption “Chinese Taipei: Rep. Tsai Ing-wen.”

Due to Chinese pressure, the president of Taiwan cannot be present. Tsai will be represented in Papua New Guinea by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. founder Morris Chang (張忠謀).