Quanta ventures into next generation AI technology with plans to set up new lab in Taiwan

The lab will be dedicated to the research and development of smart consumer products

By Huang Tzu-ti,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/11/14 15:56
Quanta Chairman Barry Lam

Quanta Chairman Barry Lam (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s leading electronic hardware manufacturer Quanta Computer (廣達) announced plans to establish an artificial intelligence laboratory in Taiwan on Nov. 13, amid a flurry of relocation activity by Taiwanese companies spurred by the U.S.-China trade war.

The announcement was made by Chairman Barry Lam (林百里) of Quanta in a press conference regarding the company’s 3rd quarter financial statement, reported The Storm Media.

Lam, 70, noted that the investment serves to better prepare Quanta for rising challenges during the next generation, as the enterprise marks its 30th anniversary this year, and he addressed the impact brought upon Taiwan industries by the trade war between the world’s two economic powerhouses, wrote the report.

Not only is Quanta moving its supply chain of high-end products back to Taiwan, but the company is also shifting its focus to the development of consumer products in areas of smart medical care, smart manufacturing, and smart household with the establishment of a new AI research center, Lam pointed out.

The repositioning of Quanta in an era of AI technologies will involve procurement of land, recruitment of talent, retraining, drawing on foreign R&D expertise, and cooperation with international clients, Lam elaborated.

Following the announcement of the investment plan, Quanta later released a statement about the company’s decision to acquire a 11,000-ping property in Taoyuan’s Guishan District, adjacent to its headquarters, at a price of NT$4.28 billion (US$137 million) from a subsidiary of CENPRO Technology (中環科技).
Quanta
AI

