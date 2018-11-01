TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In celebration of Disney's most iconic cartoon character and mascot, Bank of Taiwan on Nov. 14 released a limited edition of Mickey Mouse 90th Anniversary silver banknotes.

Mickey Mouse, one of the world's most recognizable cartoon characters, was created by Walt Disney in 1928 and made his first appearance on Nov.18 of the same year.

Not only Disney planned a birthday celebration for its star mascot, but the Bank of Taiwan also announced a special edition of Mickey Mouse commemorative money with only 50,000 banknotes available worldwide.

The banknote was entirely made of pure silver, weighed 5 grams per piece and was priced at NT$1,596 (US$51.6), CNA reported.

According to the bank, the Disney note's main page featured various images of the joyful and lovable Mickey Mouse in color inspired by his transformation throughout decades on screen. Meanwhile, the other side was printed with the image of Queen Elizabeth II as the banknote was authorized by the Pacific island state of Niue and minted in New Zealand, both of which are members of the Commonwealth.

(Photo courtesy of Bank of Taiwan)

Additionally, the note will be packaged in an eye-catching black-cover gift box, which is easy to display to attract people's attention, and not only suitable to be a part of Disney fans' collection but also an excellent New Year gift for friends and relatives, the bank noted.

Last year, a limited edition of Disney banknotes was published by the bank ahead of the coming of the Year of Dog.