TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The historic city of Tainan has become the first stop on a Taiwanese journey by the popular BBC TV program The Travel Show, with the broadcast scheduled for November 21.

Tokyo-based host Carmen Roberts was traveling to the southern town because program producers understood it was the place where Taiwan’s history started, the Liberty Times reported.

As European viewers were more interested in culture, arts and history, Tainan’s religion, history and monuments would be the focus for the start of The Travel Show’s Taiwan Special, the report said.

Roberts first visited the Anping Fort before heading over to the century-old Buddhist Kaiyuan Temple, where she received an introduction to the religion and the history in fluent English, according to the Liberty Times.

The Tainan City Government, which has been promoting Tainan as a bilingual city, reportedly wanted to ask permission to use the BBC show as English-language promotional material to draw more tourists from all over the world.