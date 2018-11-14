TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s EVA Air (長榮航空) won the Best Long Haul Airline Asia award and was ranked 8th in World’s Top 10 Airlines 2019 award by airline safety and product website AirlineRatings.com.

“Always been a standout airline and a leader in such things as premium economy class. New aircraft, new routes, and more cabin innovations keep EVA Air in the Top Ten,” said Geoffrey Thomas, Editor-in-Chief of the AirlineRatings.com.

The industry website is the only one that reviews airline safety and products, and monitors more than 435 airlines globally. The annual awards are judged by the website’s seven editors, who combine safety audits with 12 criteria including fleet age, investment rating, passenger reviews, product offerings, and staff relations.

To be named in the award’s top ten, airlines must show efforts to improve passenger comfort, and achieve a seven-star safety rating.

“This kind of recognition and support inspires us to continually innovate, improve and upgrade our services and products,” said EVA Air President Clay Sun (孫嘉明).

Singapore Airlines was named the World’s Best Airline 2019, while AirAsia was named best low cost airline.

Qantas was named as having the best lounges, while Philippine Airlines was named most improved for 2019.