TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan High Speed Rail (HSR) announced today that it will collaborate with 19 luxury hotels to provide discount “winter warmer” domestic holiday packages for citizens seeking to evade the cold weather of the north during winter months.

The Taiwan Tourism Bureau issued a notice on Oct. 31 to say it will roll out a NT$9.5 million program to encourage citizens travel to Yilan (宜蘭), Hualien (花蓮), Taitung (台東), Kaohsiung (高雄) and Pingtung (屏東) among other destinations between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31.

Taiwan HSR officially announced their participation in the project today. Deals in place include return travel from Taipei to Kenting (墾丁) and a one-night stay in five-star accommodation including breakfast for just NT$1980 per person. Travelers are able to save up to NT$1000 on train tickets and up to NT$1000 on hotel costs with package deals.

The Tourism Bureau is also offering senior citizens aged 60 and above an extra NT$500 discount on room rates. Groups of 10 or more can enjoy maximum discounts of NT$500 per person up to NT$30,000 per group.

Taiwan HSR notes travel subsidies do not apply on Saturdays, national holidays, New Year holidays or work make-up days.

Additionally, in conjunction with the 2018 Taipei International Travel Fair, set to take place at Nangang Exhibition Hall between Nov. 23 and 26, HSR has established a special webpage dedicated to promoting hot tourism destinations this winter, including the 2018 Flora Expo in Taichung (台中). The webpage offers other special deals including free accommodation upon purchase of travel tickets, hotel room upgrades, senior citizen discounts, weekend and holiday discounts and much more.

A list of the “winter warmer” packages available can be found here. Prices vary depending upon time of travel and departure station. Interested parties can contact Taiwan HSR for more information.