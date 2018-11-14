All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 18 12 5 1 25 64 50 Toronto 18 12 6 0 24 63 47 Boston 17 10 5 2 22 53 41 Buffalo 18 10 6 2 22 55 53 Montreal 18 9 6 3 21 60 61 Detroit 18 8 8 2 18 53 61 Florida 15 7 5 3 17 49 46 Ottawa 18 7 8 3 17 62 76 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Columbus 18 10 6 2 22 58 59 N.Y. Islanders 17 9 6 2 20 54 44 N.Y. Rangers 18 9 7 2 20 52 55 Washington 17 8 6 3 19 59 58 Philadelphia 18 9 8 1 19 58 62 Carolina 18 8 7 3 19 50 54 Pittsburgh 16 7 6 3 17 53 51 New Jersey 16 7 8 1 15 49 56 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 17 13 3 1 27 57 37 Minnesota 18 11 5 2 24 56 49 Winnipeg 16 10 5 1 21 51 42 Dallas 18 9 7 2 20 51 50 Colorado 17 8 6 3 19 59 50 Chicago 18 6 8 4 16 51 67 St. Louis 15 6 6 3 15 52 51 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vancouver 20 10 8 2 22 63 69 Calgary 18 10 7 1 21 56 56 San Jose 18 9 6 3 21 56 55 Edmonton 18 9 8 1 19 52 56 Anaheim 19 8 8 3 19 44 54 Arizona 17 8 8 1 17 46 45 Vegas 18 7 10 1 15 44 54 Los Angeles 17 5 11 1 11 34 55

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

Carolina 3, Chicago 2, OT

N.Y. Rangers 2, Vancouver 1

Columbus 2, Dallas 1

Anaheim 2, Nashville 1, SO

Tuesday's Games

New Jersey 4, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Islanders 5, Vancouver 2

Florida 2, Philadelphia 1

Buffalo 2, Tampa Bay 1

Detroit 6, Arizona 1

Washington 5, Minnesota 2

Edmonton 6, Montreal 2

Toronto 5, Los Angeles 1

Nashville at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Florida at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Toronto at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.