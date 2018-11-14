Roger Kelton searches through the remains of his mother-in-law's home leveled by the Woolsey Fire, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, in the southern California
MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — People are returning to some neighborhoods evacuated during the devastating Southern California wildfire but officials say the threat is far from over.
Forecasters say relentless winds that have fanned the flames could begin to diminish on Wednesday. However, officials are tempering optimism with caution, saying there are numerous hotspots.
The weeklong fire in Ventura and Los Angeles counties has burned an area roughly the size of Denver and is only 40 percent contained.
Authorities allowed people back into several communities on Tuesday, including a portion of Malibu. Tens of thousands of people remain under evacuation orders.
The fire has killed two people and burned at least 435 homes and other buildings. The damage figure is expected to rise as damage assessments continue.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.