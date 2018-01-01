TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwania 2 has achieved a ranking of 20th in the world, the highest rating for a Taiwan-made supercomputer ever, announced the Ministry of Science and Technology yesterday.

Built by the ministry's National Center for High-Performance Computing (NCHC), Quanta Computer Inc, Asustek Computer Inc, and Taiwan Fixed Network Co., Taiwania 2 has been ranked 20th in the world by the November 2018 edition of the TOP500 List. Taiwania 2 also ranks as the 7th fastest supercomputer in Asia, trailing only two from China, three from Japan, and one from South Korea.

The 20th ranking by Taiwania marks a quantum leap in performance over its predecessor, Taiwania, which only ranked 95th on last year's TOP500 List.

The top two spots on the list were taken by the U.S. with its computers Summit and and Sierra, respectively. China took 3rd and 4th with Sunway TaihuLight and Tianhe-2A, respectively, while Switzerland rounded out the top five with its Piz Daint.

Taiwania 2's computing capacity of 9 quadrillion floating-point operations per second (9 petaFLOPS), only trails supercomputers from the U.S., China, Switzerland, Japan, Germany, France, South Korea, and Italy. Taiwania 2 received an even higher ranking for energy efficiency, seizing 10th place on the Green500 List and is the most energy-saving mainframe computer in Taiwan's history.



Evolution of Taiwan's supercomputers from 1996 to this year. (Image from NCHC)



Listing of Taiwania 2's specifications. (Image from NCHC)