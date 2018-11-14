DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh recovered from a tricky 25-4 to reach 78-4 at lunch on day four and extend its lead to 296 runs in the second cricket test against Zimbabwe.

Mohammad Mithun was batting on 34 and skipper Mahmudullah unbeaten on 24 at the first interval Wednesday.

Bangladesh had control of the match after declaring at 522-7 and bowling Zimbabwe out for 304 to take a 218-run first-innings lead.

But after electing not to enforce the follow-on, Bangladesh's top-order floundered as Zimbabwe fast bowlers Kyle Jarvis and Donald Tiripano triggered a collapse with two wickets apiece.

Jarvis (2-19) swung the ball in to remove openers Imrul Kayes (3) and Liton Das (9) within three deliveries in the fifth over of the day.

Tiripano (2-15), who shared the new ball in absence of injured Tendai Chatara, was equally impressive as he dismissed Mominul Haque (1) and Mushfiqur Rahim (7), who posted a century and a double-century respectively in the first innings, to loose shots.

With Zimbabwe raising hopes of an unlikely comeback, Mithun and Mahmudullah resisted further damage in a 53-run stand for the fifth wicket to revive Bangladesh's innings and set the hosts on course for a sizeable lead.