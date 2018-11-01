TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Defense Minister Yen De-fa (嚴德發) on Wednesday defended the cost of maintaining United States-made Apache helicopters by saying the Armed Forces were acquiring know-how which would cut costs over the long term.

Taiwan commissioned its first brigade of 29 AH-64E Apache attack helicopters last July.

According to its budget for 2019, the Ministry of National Defense will spend NT$920 million (US$29.7 million) on the Apache fleet of the NT$1.44 billion (US$46.7 million) set apart for maintenance, parts and repairs, the Central News Agency reported.

At a legislative session where Yen was present, lawmakers questioned why the new helicopters would take up 63.7 percent of the total budget, far more than all other items put together.

The minister explained that the cost included the transfer of know-how, which would lead to repairs and maintenance able to be conducted in Taiwan, and therefore reducing the cost of the operation in the long run.

Turning to similar costs for Army tanks and armored vehicles, lawmakers wondered whether budgeting NT$500 million (US$16 million) for their maintenance was sufficient when the military was already preparing to pay NT$30 billion (US$971 million) for 108 M1A2 battle tanks, CNA reported. The ministry said the introduction of the new vehicles would be accompanied by the retirement of older models, thus saving money.